Browns Are Hiring Former Colts GM For Front Office Role

Whether you’re a casual supporter or a life-long fan, it’s not hard to see that the Cleveland Browns have made, and are making significant changes to their roster and personnel ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They were aggressive with their needs in the latest draft, and they haven’t been afraid to make the necessary coaching changes to help change their overall outcomes this year.

Kevin Stefanski is out the door, as are their former offensive and defensive coordinators, which naturally ushered in an entirely different staff. It remains to be seen if these changes will pay off, but make no mistake: the Browns are going to look a lot different come Week 1.

Their offseason of change has added another front office staff member to the mix, as analyst Mary Kay Cabot recently announced another new face.

“Breaking: Ryan Grigson is returning to the #Browns as a Senior Football Advisor, source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot noted.

Breaking: Ryan Grigson is returning to the #Browns as a Senior Football Advisor, source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 24, 2026

Grigson has held several roles around the NFL and CFL, including a stint as the Indianapolis Colts’ GM, the senior vice president of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings, and a senior football consultant for the Seattle Seahawks. This is also his third time working for the Browns, as he’s been a senior personnel executive in the past, as well as a senior football advisor.

This role isn’t unfamiliar to him, and he’s been with the Browns during some frustrating seasons. He is clearly sought-after, as several teams have requested his services, and with any luck, Grigson could be a part of a massive campaign for the Browns.

2026 might not be as drastic as a “do-or-die” year for this organization, but it could represent a massive turning point. The Browns didn’t go after any big-name quarterbacks this offseason, so they’re relying on their previous options to try and get the job done. If they’re unable to make the playoffs, or at the very least, make significant strides, fans could see another completely different team by the time the 2027 campaign rolls around.

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