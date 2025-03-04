Browns Are Meeting With Top Pass Rushing Prospect This Week

The Cleveland Browns need to keep all their options open.

As much as most people agree that they should go after a quarterback, scouts don’t seem to be too high on either of the top prospects right now.

That’s definitely not the case with Abdul Carter.

With that in mind, the Browns will meet with the Penn State star this week, according to a report by Jordan Schultz.

Abdul Carter will also visit the #Browns this week, per source. https://t.co/UKygRWGt5M — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 4, 2025

Carter is this year’s top-ranked pass-rushing prospect, and some agree that he’s the best prospect overall.

The Browns could certainly use a player like him.

If they manage to convince Myles Garrett to stay, they would have the most lethal pass-rushing duo in the game, and the thought of Carter learning from Garrett is mouth-watering for Jim Schwartz.

On the other hand, if Garrett leaves, he could be a suitable replacement, even though he’s clearly going to need a little time before becoming a finished product.

The Browns might be just one quarterback away from being a playoff team; we saw that a couple of seasons ago.

Then again, if they swing and miss with Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, they will most likely be right back in the same spot next season.

Carter looks like a sure thing, or as sure as anything can be in the NFL Draft.

This isn’t going to be an easy decision to make, and it will have a massive ripple effect on this team’s aspirations for the next couple of years.

Even so, that’s a good problem to have.

