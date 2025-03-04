Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Prospect Is Worth Trading Up For

The Cleveland Browns have to add a quarterback, but they shouldn’t settle for whoever’s available with the No.2 pick.

Instead, if they believe that someone is worth being aggressive for, they should try to move up.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider stated that Cam Ward was most definitely worth trading up for.

“He’s definitely good enough to trade up for in my view from No.2,” Grossi said.

He thinks that Ward’s game is similar to ‘Deshaun Watson’s when he was good,’ he said.

Per Grossi, the kind of return they would have to give up to move up one spot is worth considering, although he wouldn’t want to give up next year’s first-round pick if that were the case.

Ward is the most talented and athletic prospect in this year’s quarterback class.

The bar isn’t very high, which is why most scouts aren’t that sold on him or Shedeur Sanders.

Nonetheless, the talent gap between him and Sanders is quite evident, and so is the upside.

Of course, you never want to hope for the best when it comes to getting the most important piece of the franchise.

Then again, he’s the only player who projects to potentially become a star at the position at the next level.

Needless to say, it can all fail, and we’ve seen potential stars end up being busts and vice versa multiple times in the past.

The Browns have a decision to make, and what they do – or don’t – will most likely determine the fate of this team for the next five years or so.

