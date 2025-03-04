Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, March 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Prospect Is Worth Trading Up For

Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Prospect Is Worth Trading Up For

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Prospect Is Worth Trading Up For
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have to add a quarterback, but they shouldn’t settle for whoever’s available with the No.2 pick.

Instead, if they believe that someone is worth being aggressive for, they should try to move up.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider stated that Cam Ward was most definitely worth trading up for.

“He’s definitely good enough to trade up for in my view from No.2,” Grossi said.

He thinks that Ward’s game is similar to ‘Deshaun Watson’s when he was good,’ he said.

Per Grossi, the kind of return they would have to give up to move up one spot is worth considering, although he wouldn’t want to give up next year’s first-round pick if that were the case.

Ward is the most talented and athletic prospect in this year’s quarterback class.

The bar isn’t very high, which is why most scouts aren’t that sold on him or Shedeur Sanders.

Nonetheless, the talent gap between him and Sanders is quite evident, and so is the upside.

Of course, you never want to hope for the best when it comes to getting the most important piece of the franchise.

Then again, he’s the only player who projects to potentially become a star at the position at the next level.

Needless to say, it can all fail, and we’ve seen potential stars end up being busts and vice versa multiple times in the past.

The Browns have a decision to make, and what they do – or don’t – will most likely determine the fate of this team for the next five years or so.

NEXT:  Top QB Prospect Is Set To Visit The Browns This Week
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation