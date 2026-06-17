Browns Fans Will Love What Spencer Fano Said About Browns’ Rookie Class

The Cleveland Browns rookie class has generated plenty of excitement on the football field this offseason, with names like Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston already drawing praise for their early performances. But a recent afternoon away from Berea revealed something just as encouraging about the character of this group. The entire rookie class spent time at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Center in Cleveland, and what came out of that visit says a great deal about the type of young men this front office brought into the organization.

Camryn Justice captured the scenes, documenting the rookies playing football, basketball, and a competitive game of kickball alongside local kids from the community.

“Our entire rookie class is just a bunch of good dudes. Just a bunch of really good dudes. To be able to go around and spend time like this with a bunch of good dudes and make memories with all these awesome kids, it’s a lot of fun,” Fano said.

The #Browns rookie class spent this afternoon at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Center in Cleveland, playing football, basketball and a heated game of kickball with local kids. "[To] make memories with all these awesome kids, it's a lot of fun." pic.twitter.com/JbQ9dW0ngY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 16, 2026

Fano is the 9th overall pick and the presumptive starting left tackle for this organization, carrying significant expectations heading into his rookie season. The fact that he is spending an offseason afternoon at a community recreation center playing kickball with local kids, and speaking so genuinely about his teammates while doing it, reflects exactly the kind of grounded leadership the Browns hoped they were drafting.

This kind of community engagement matters beyond the feel good headlines. Andrew Berry and the Cleveland front office have made a clear effort over the past several draft cycles to identify players who fit a specific organizational culture, not just players with the highest measurables or the flashiest college tape. Character evaluation has become as central to this team’s draft process as athletic testing, and moments like this one are the visible proof of that approach paying off in ways that go beyond wins and losses.

Fano still has to prove himself at left tackle, Concepcion and Boston still have to earn their roles in a crowded receiver room, and the rest of this rookie class still has plenty of work ahead before training camp battles are decided. But what happened at that recreation center this week is a clear indication of what type of people the Browns have in their locker room.

Browns fans have every reason to be excited about the talent in this rookie class. Now they have another reason to feel good about the character behind it.

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