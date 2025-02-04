Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Predicts Team Will Make Surprising Move With No. 2 Pick

Browns Insider Predicts Team Will Make Surprising Move With No. 2 Pick

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Insider Predicts Team Will Make Surprising Move With No. 2 Pick
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, the Cleveland Browns have plenty of options and will have the chance to fill any number of holes currently plaguing this roster.

While many expect the Browns to draft one of the top two quarterbacks and finally move on from Deshaun Watson, one team insider recently predicted the team would take a different, more surprising route.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland said on air Monday morning, “I do not expect the Browns to take a quarterback at No. 2, I think they will trade down,” to which his co-host, Tony Rizzo, quickly replied, “I’m going home.”

Given the turmoil this team has experienced at the quarterback position, it would be tough to sell the fanbase on a trade down unless they got an all-time haul and somehow found a better solution at quarterback along the way.

This team can’t risk the prospect of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward becoming superstars and not selecting one of them because that would be incredibly difficult to recover from.

Trading down likely wouldn’t be too difficult, considering the fact that the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are in similar quarterback situations and could certainly be interested in moving up for one of Sanders or Ward.

If Cleveland trades down, it opens the door for other positions, potentially drafting Abdul Carter to replace the potential departure of Myles Garrett.

It’s going to be a fun offseason in Cleveland.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Reportedly Will Not Back Down From Trade Request
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation