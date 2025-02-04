Browns Insider Predicts Team Will Make Surprising Move With No. 2 Pick

With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, the Cleveland Browns have plenty of options and will have the chance to fill any number of holes currently plaguing this roster.

While many expect the Browns to draft one of the top two quarterbacks and finally move on from Deshaun Watson, one team insider recently predicted the team would take a different, more surprising route.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland said on air Monday morning, “I do not expect the Browns to take a quarterback at No. 2, I think they will trade down,” to which his co-host, Tony Rizzo, quickly replied, “I’m going home.”

"I do not expect the Browns to take a QB at No. 2, I think they will trade down," – @TonyGrossi. "I'm going home," – @TheRealTRizzo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4EMUKHqwXQ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 3, 2025

Given the turmoil this team has experienced at the quarterback position, it would be tough to sell the fanbase on a trade down unless they got an all-time haul and somehow found a better solution at quarterback along the way.

This team can’t risk the prospect of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward becoming superstars and not selecting one of them because that would be incredibly difficult to recover from.

Trading down likely wouldn’t be too difficult, considering the fact that the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are in similar quarterback situations and could certainly be interested in moving up for one of Sanders or Ward.

If Cleveland trades down, it opens the door for other positions, potentially drafting Abdul Carter to replace the potential departure of Myles Garrett.

It’s going to be a fun offseason in Cleveland.

