Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Reportedly Will Not Back Down From Trade Request

Myles Garrett Reportedly Will Not Back Down From Trade Request

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Reportedly Will Not Back Down From Trade Request
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in uncharted territory as star defensive end Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade, sending shockwaves through the NFL after eight seasons with the team.

Despite GM Andrew Berry’s repeated assurances that Garrett wouldn’t be traded—even dismissing potential offers of two first-round picks—the standoff continues with both sides seemingly entrenched in their positions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has shed light on Garrett’s motivations, revealing this is far more than a typical contract negotiation.

The defensive powerhouse is driven by an intense desire to win a Super Bowl as he approaches the decade mark in his NFL career.

Fowler’s insider reporting provides a crucial glimpse into Garrett’s mindset, quoting a source who confirmed the player’s unwavering stance.

“I even asked a source involved that what if the Browns get aggressive in their spending and pursuit of more talent. If they get better this offseason, will that change your decision? I was told ‘No,'” Fowler explained.

This revelation underscores Garrett’s serious commitment to finding a championship-caliber team.

The Browns had already been prepared to sign Garrett to a new deal this offseason, a point GM Andrew Berry recently confirmed.

However, Garrett’s official trade request speaks volumes about his skepticism regarding the team’s competitive potential.

At 29 years old, Garrett has been a Browns cornerstone since being a first-round pick in 2017.

His NFL journey includes a massive five-year, $125 million extension signed in 2020 after his initial four-year, $30.4 million contract.

With Garrett’s clear message and the Browns’ firm stance, Browns fans are left wondering how this high-stakes situation will ultimately resolve.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Dynamic WR Prospect Would Be Great Fit With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation