Myles Garrett Reportedly Will Not Back Down From Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in uncharted territory as star defensive end Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade, sending shockwaves through the NFL after eight seasons with the team.
Despite GM Andrew Berry’s repeated assurances that Garrett wouldn’t be traded—even dismissing potential offers of two first-round picks—the standoff continues with both sides seemingly entrenched in their positions.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has shed light on Garrett’s motivations, revealing this is far more than a typical contract negotiation.
The defensive powerhouse is driven by an intense desire to win a Super Bowl as he approaches the decade mark in his NFL career.
Fowler’s insider reporting provides a crucial glimpse into Garrett’s mindset, quoting a source who confirmed the player’s unwavering stance.
“I even asked a source involved that what if the Browns get aggressive in their spending and pursuit of more talent. If they get better this offseason, will that change your decision? I was told ‘No,'” Fowler explained.
Latest on Myles Garrett. I’m told this is not a contract ploy – he simply wants to win. @SportsCenter with @itsthebaldgirl pic.twitter.com/lvyJjOVXFk
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2025
This revelation underscores Garrett’s serious commitment to finding a championship-caliber team.
The Browns had already been prepared to sign Garrett to a new deal this offseason, a point GM Andrew Berry recently confirmed.
However, Garrett’s official trade request speaks volumes about his skepticism regarding the team’s competitive potential.
At 29 years old, Garrett has been a Browns cornerstone since being a first-round pick in 2017.
His NFL journey includes a massive five-year, $125 million extension signed in 2020 after his initial four-year, $30.4 million contract.
With Garrett's clear message and the Browns' firm stance, Browns fans are left wondering how this high-stakes situation will ultimately resolve.