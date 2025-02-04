Myles Garrett Reportedly Will Not Back Down From Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in uncharted territory as star defensive end Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade, sending shockwaves through the NFL after eight seasons with the team.

Despite GM Andrew Berry’s repeated assurances that Garrett wouldn’t be traded—even dismissing potential offers of two first-round picks—the standoff continues with both sides seemingly entrenched in their positions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has shed light on Garrett’s motivations, revealing this is far more than a typical contract negotiation.

The defensive powerhouse is driven by an intense desire to win a Super Bowl as he approaches the decade mark in his NFL career.

Fowler’s insider reporting provides a crucial glimpse into Garrett’s mindset, quoting a source who confirmed the player’s unwavering stance.

“I even asked a source involved that what if the Browns get aggressive in their spending and pursuit of more talent. If they get better this offseason, will that change your decision? I was told ‘No,'” Fowler explained.

Latest on Myles Garrett. I’m told this is not a contract ploy – he simply wants to win. @SportsCenter with @itsthebaldgirl pic.twitter.com/lvyJjOVXFk — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2025

This revelation underscores Garrett’s serious commitment to finding a championship-caliber team.

The Browns had already been prepared to sign Garrett to a new deal this offseason, a point GM Andrew Berry recently confirmed.

However, Garrett’s official trade request speaks volumes about his skepticism regarding the team’s competitive potential.

At 29 years old, Garrett has been a Browns cornerstone since being a first-round pick in 2017.

His NFL journey includes a massive five-year, $125 million extension signed in 2020 after his initial four-year, $30.4 million contract.

With Garrett’s clear message and the Browns’ firm stance, Browns fans are left wondering how this high-stakes situation will ultimately resolve.

