Browns Nation

Monday, March 3, 2025
Browns Insider Predicts Which QB Prospect Will Be No.1 Pick

Earnest Horn
By
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

 

Future players took center stage at the NFL Combine last week, showcasing their talents and making their cases to be selected by franchises in next month’s draft.

This year’s quarterback class was on full display during the draft combine, and much focus was placed on the top two prospects: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Although neither player participated in the workouts last week, both quarterbacks made their case during their individual press conferences.

Browns insider Zac Jackson expressed a surprising belief about those two prospects, revealing that one quarterback in particular stood out after the NFL Combine.

“I believe there’s separation. I believe this is a one quarterback draft, and it’s Cam Ward. The Browns have the second pick, so we’ll see what happens. Cam Ward looks like he’s going to be the No. 1 pick,” Jackson said.

Ward would only be available to the Browns by trading up with the Tennessee Titans, the owner of the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, Jackson added.

Jackson noted that Cleveland is one of several franchises who he believes are inquiring about the top selection from Tennessee, gauging the Titans’ interest in parting with the coveted draft choice.

The insider believes any bidding war to acquire the Titans’ selection would begin after the NFL Combine.

Jackson suggested that Ward “impressed teams with the way he interviewed,” showing poise with his responses.

He added that both Sanders and fellow Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter were praised for their interview processes, leading Jackson to believe Cleveland will still land a strong player if Ward does go with the No. 1 pick.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation