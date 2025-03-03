Browns Urged To Draft Ohio State Playmaker

One of the reasons why the Cleveland Browns limped to a disappointing 3-14 record this past season was the fact that they deployed an offense that scored the fewest amount of points in the league at just 15.2 per game.

The offense has needs everywhere, and many are urging the team to draft one hometown icon and bring in an Ohio State playmaker to add a spark to this lifeless unit.

Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland recently shared an article detailing the possibility of the Browns drafting Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, highlighting him as having an “incredibly high ceiling” and noting that he’d step in as an immediate WR2 alongside Jerry Jeudy, who is fresh off a career year.

“Egbuka is a complete receiver with an incredibly high ceiling in the NFL. He immediately becomes the Browns’ number two receiver behind Jeudy, with elite first-round talent. His intelligence and athleticism allow him to play multiple positions to create mismatches for himself or his teammates,” Reisland wrote.

Egbuka had a strong senior season catching passes from fellow prospect Will Howard with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and ten touchdowns en route to a National Championship.

Emeka Egbuka is the PERFECT slot WR for the modern NFL. He is a cerebral, technical route runner with reliable hands and savvy ball tracking in traffic. He has a chance to solidify himself as a first round pick in the National Championship vs. Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/SuF73xwwf9 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 14, 2025

Egbuka also put up over 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns as a sophomore when he had C.J. Stroud slinging it to him, and it was impressive he was able to do it again with a newcomer at quarterback and a dynamic freshman receiver in Jeremiah Smith competing with him for targets.

Cleveland has the 33rd pick in the draft, which is where Egbuka could slot in if he falls out of the first round, though many will be clamoring for a running back.

There are a lot of holes to fix on this offense, but a quarterback at No. 2 and Egbuka at No. 33 would ideally give this franchise two long-term pillars to build off of.

