Browns Insider Reveals What Bothers Him About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are currently weighing all their options.

They can keep Myles Garrett and hope that he changes his mind about his trade request or trade him and start a rebuild.

Likewise, they can choose to pursue their next franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft or wait until 2026, when more and better prospects are expected to be available.

If they take the first route, they might end up with Shedeur Sanders.

However, Browns insider Tony Grossi isn’t particularly thrilled about that option.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider admitted that it bothered him that Sanders was what the legendary Bill Parcells would call a ‘celebrity quarterback.’

“Wait for the celebrity stuff after you’ve achieved something,” Grossi said about Sanders.

Grossi seems to think that Sanders is too high-maintenance and too much of a celebrity despite not having achieved anything in the National Football League.

That’s a valid concern.

Many scouts agree that he wouldn’t have been a top draft pick in richer quarterback classes, yet he already carries himself like a superstar.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having confidence and swagger, and it’s easy to understand how Deion Sanders’ son would draw a lot of eyeballs and interest.

Nevertheless, he has yet to set foot on an NFL gridiron and has to prove himself like everybody else in the league.

Hopefully, he’ll end up being as good as his father or perhaps even better.

For now, he’s just another rookie who will have to prove his worth.

