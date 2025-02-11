Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Hire Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Browns Hire Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Hire Assistant Defensive Line Coach
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to go through a coaching staff overhaul.

However, it seems they’re still at it, adding more members to the staff as they prepare for the NFL Draft Combine.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Browns have hired former University at Buffalo defensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Morris as their new assistant defensive line coach.

Morris spent a couple of years at Buffalo.

He had ties to Buffalo’s HC Pete Lembo, who coached him during his days at Ball State.

He also spent some time at Eastern Illinois first.

Morris comes with some head coaching experience in high school as well.

The Browns have made several minor moves to reshape their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming campaign, and they’ve looked at the college level for most of them.

The Browns usually announce their entire coaching staff changes shortly before the start of the NFL Draft Combine, which will take place a couple of weeks from now.

That means we could still be looking at more moves in the days to come.

Kevin Stefanski wants to leave nothing to chance this time around, and he’s surrounding himself with eager and up-and-coming coaches looking to make their way to the pros.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns View 1 QB Prospect As Next Jalen Hurts
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation