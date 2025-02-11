Browns Hire Assistant Defensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns continue to go through a coaching staff overhaul.

However, it seems they’re still at it, adding more members to the staff as they prepare for the NFL Draft Combine.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Browns have hired former University at Buffalo defensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Morris as their new assistant defensive line coach.

Source: University at Buffalo defensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Morris has accepted a job as the assistant defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns. He's worked at Ball State and Eastern Illinois. pic.twitter.com/H0Nj1hpHUG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2025

Morris spent a couple of years at Buffalo.

He had ties to Buffalo’s HC Pete Lembo, who coached him during his days at Ball State.

He also spent some time at Eastern Illinois first.

Morris comes with some head coaching experience in high school as well.

The Browns have made several minor moves to reshape their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming campaign, and they’ve looked at the college level for most of them.

The Browns usually announce their entire coaching staff changes shortly before the start of the NFL Draft Combine, which will take place a couple of weeks from now.

That means we could still be looking at more moves in the days to come.

Kevin Stefanski wants to leave nothing to chance this time around, and he’s surrounding himself with eager and up-and-coming coaches looking to make their way to the pros.

