Browns Legend Offers To Build Shedeur Sanders A Statue If He Wins In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns may not have had the greatest of regular seasons during the 2024 calendar year, but the team can at least take some solace in knowing they have a chance to rebuild the roster in a major way in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns finished the 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record, earning the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Early indications are that they’ll use it on a quarterback.

This year’s draft class is a couple of tiers below last year’s, though Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are widely considered to be the first two quarterbacks taken off the board come draft day.

The Tennessee Titans own the first overall pick and are also in the market for a quarterback.

Early reports have them looking at Ward.

That would leave Sanders available for Cleveland at No. 2, and it would be hard to pass on him at that point.

Josh Cribbs emphasized how much of a legend Sanders can become if he somehow finds a way to lead the Browns to a Super Bowl appearance via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.

“He’d be right next to Jim Brown, I’ll build the Shedeur Sanders statue if we go to a Super Bowl,” Cribbs said.

"He'd be right next to Jim Brown, I'll build the Shedeur Sanders statue if we go to a Super Bowl." –@JoshCribbs16 on the Legend Shedeur could be if he becomes the Browns franchise QB #DawgPound presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/IB5A5SYA9i — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 19, 2025

Saying Sanders would be next to franchise legend Jim Brown seems like a near-impossible standard for him to hit, but it speaks to how desperate people like Cribbs are for someone to lead the team to a potential championship.

NEXT:

Former Browns Assistant Interviews With Jets For Head Coach Opening