Former Browns Assistant Interviews With Jets For Head Coach Opening

The Washington Commanders are riding high after securing their spot in the Conference Championship with a commanding victory over the Detroit Lions.

As they await Sunday’s results to learn their next opponent, their coaching staff is drawing attention around the NFL during this bustling coaching carousel season.

Two first-year coordinators, Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr., have caught the eye of teams searching for their next head coach.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini, the New York Jets conducted an interview with Whitt on Sunday for their head coaching position.

This marks the 16th candidate to meet with the Jets since they parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

Whitt’s journey through the NFL includes a notable stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, where he served as secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

“The Jets have completed their HC interview with Commanders DC Joe Whitt, Jr. — the 16th to interview for the job.” He wrote.

At 46, Whitt brings an impressive NFL resume, having honed his craft with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Dallas Cowboys before landing in Washington.

His impact on the Commanders’ defense has been remarkable – Cimini notes how he transformed the unit from last place in total yards to 13th overall in just one season.

The defense’s five-takeaway performance against Detroit served as a perfect showcase of this improvement.

Whitt has earned recognition for his teaching abilities, which is particularly evident in his work developing defensive backs like DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during his Dallas tenure.

However, as Cimini points out, some questions linger about his limited coordinator experience – just one season – and the extent of Dan Quinn’s influence on his success.

The New York Jets are the first team to pursue Whitt for a head coaching role, marking a significant milestone in his career trajectory.

