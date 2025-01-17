Browns Legend Reveals What The Team Should Do With No. 2 Pick

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season didn’t go according to plan is an understatement.

This team underwhelmed expectations, leaving fans, ownership, and even members of the roster and coaching staff frustrated by the way things turned out.

The mantra “There’s always next year” can only be uttered so many times before it gets old, and Browns fans are seemingly at a breaking point.

Something drastic needs to change if this organization wants to take a step forward.

Thankfully, the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving themselves plenty of ammunition to work with.

Some have suggested that the Browns should trade this pick for a king’s ransom, acquiring additional draft capital and veteran players to grow this team in 2025.

Others have indicated that the Browns should hold onto the pick, hoping they strike it rich with one of the top prospects in the draft.

Hanford Dixon is in the second camp, as he said in a recent segment of his show.

“We should just go ahead and draft a QB,” Dixon said.

"We should just go ahead and draft a QB," Dixon said.

There are a few intriguing prospects in the 2025 class, including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are said to be top-tier options for the position.

However, the Browns don’t exactly have a storied history when it comes to drafting quarterbacks, so they’ll have to be sure who they choose is a can’t-miss player.

Only time will tell what the Browns decide to do, but with another frustrating season behind them, the Browns need a breath of fresh air from wherever they can get it.

