Former Player Reveals What Expectations Should Be For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are staring down a defining moment as the 2024 season approaches – one that could shape the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

With a roster blending fresh talent and veteran experience, alongside a battle-tested coaching staff, the Browns don’t look that ready to make their mark.

The question lingering on everyone’s mind: can they turn some of the potential into tangible success?

Former Browns return specialist, Josh Cribbs, recently weighed in on the team’s outlook for 2025, tying his expectations to the progress made under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s leadership.

The Browns’ coaching carousel has been well-documented, with few leaders lasting long enough to leave their mark.

Stefanski, though, stands out from the pack, having guided the team to two playoff appearances – a feat unmatched by any coach since the franchise’s return.

“This year has to be an up year, I don’t even know if we have to go to the playoffs if we have a year like the Bengals 9-8 who just missed the playoffs, “Cribbs said, on “The Return” podcast.

While this season hasn’t met expectations, it’s worth noting that progress doesn’t always follow a straight line.

Even falling short of the playoffs with a winning record – similar to the Cincinnati Bengals’ recent 9-8 finish – would signal the team’s continued growth and development, Cribbs suggested.

Kevin Stefanski has been under the microscope since taking the helm, facing constant scrutiny from fans and media alike.

His strategic decisions have sparked both praise and debate, particularly his play-calling which often walks a fine line between innovative and perplexing.

Yet, there’s no questioning his dedication to the game and commitment to the team’s success – qualities the Cleveland Browns organization values deeply.

