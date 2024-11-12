Browns Legend Says He Would Be Upset If Team Traded 1 Player

The Cleveland Browns have some tough decisions to make.

It doesn’t seem like this offense is working, and that means a lot of people might lose their jobs.

Of course, the biggest area of concern right now comes at the quarterback position.

But more than that, some feel like they could move on from certain veterans.

Notably, TE David Njoku might be one of the candidates.

With that in mind, former Browns star Joshua Cribbs had to let his feelings about this be heard.

In the latest edition of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the special teams legend stated that he would be very upset with the Browns if they traded Njoku, mostly because it would mean the team is ready to blow things up:

“I would be upset if they traded him because that would be reminiscent of a blow-up,” he said.



Truth be told, he’s right on point.

Njoku and Kevin Stefanski didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but he’s emerged as one of the best players on the team over the past couple of years, not to mention a strong presence and leader in the locker room.

The Browns’ record makes it seem as if this team should just blow things up and hit the drawing board again, but in reality, that might not be the truth.

This season seems to be more of an outlier than the actual state of the team.

That’s why they didn’t trade Myles Garrett, even knowing that they could’ve gotten a massive trade package in return.

Njoku has done more than enough to stay, and hopefully, those rumors will be nothing more than just that: Rumors.

