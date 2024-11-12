Browns Could Make Surprising Pick In 2025 NFL Draft

As the Cleveland Browns continue to trudge through the 2024 NFL campaign, many fans and analysts have already turned the page toward the 2025 season.

The team’s poor start to the year currently has the Browns owning the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a spot where the organization can address their biggest need.

Although a handful of holes exist on the Browns roster, one area jumps out should Cleveland retain head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

And the potential move would be a surprising one for some fans.

With the Browns aging offensive line showing its wear and tear, Cleveland could take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in next year’s draft.

Certainly, who will be the future starting quarterback could be addressed in the draft, but Berry has long had an affinity for strong offensive line play as he’s repeatedly said during his tenure.

Campbell certainly could improve the Browns’ offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive tackle has long been considered the best available lineman in this year’s draft.

The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs also noted another key reason Cleveland could be high on this prospect.

“The 2025 offensive line class hasn’t had anyone that has wrestled away the title of a top talent, but LSU’s Will Campbell becomes a much more appealing prospect when you open your mind to the idea of him in a run-heavy scheme and as a high-floor interior option if he doesn’t work out at tackle,” Crabbs wrote in his recent analyst of the upcoming NFL draft.

Stefanski’s philosophy before he hired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had been a run-first approach.

Should he return in 2025, the Browns could return to Stefanski’s offensive preference, and Campbell’s big frame could instantly improve the team’s running game.

