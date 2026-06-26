Browns’ Revamped Offense Gets Disrespected In Latest Rankings

After a full offseason of buzz surrounding rookie additions, a returning breakout running back, and a tight end quietly building one of the better statistical profiles at his position, the Browns still landed at number 30 out of 32 teams in ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s evaluation of skill position talent. Only the Dolphins and Giants ranked lower, which is suprising given everything Andrew Berry has invested in this group over the past 2 offseasons.

Barnwell did acknowledge some genuine bright spots within Cleveland’s group, even while placing them near the bottom of the league.

“The Browns’ young options have more significant pedigrees. Running back Quinshon Judkins repeatedly showed the burst to get outside and around would-be tacklers for explosive gains. A receiving room that sorely needed help landed some with 1st-rounder KC Concepcion and 2nd-rounder Denzel Boston, giving whoever plays quarterback in Cleveland a pair of wideouts with real upside. The only thing close to a reliable option here, though, might be tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who was 9th in yards per route run among tight ends last season, just ahead of Kyle Pitts Sr. and fellow rookie Tyler Warren,” Barnwell wrote.

A ranking this low feels difficult, given the actual collection of talent sitting in that building right now. Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston represent 4 genuinely promising young players added across the last 2 draft classes. Teams ranked 30th, 31st, and 32nd typically lack both proven production and legitimate upside at the same time. Cleveland clearly has the upside. What it lacks, and what is dragging this ranking down, is the proven track record to back it up yet.

Judkins managed only 3.6 yards per carry behind a struggling offensive line last season, a number that will likely improve with the new players that were brought in. Fannin Jr. has already emerged as one of the best young tight ends in the league after his first season. Concepcion and Boston are unproven rookies who have not played a single regular-season snap, but have been turning heads all spring.

The fairest way to read this list is as a snapshot of where these players stand on paper before a single 2026 snap has been played, not a final verdict on what this group becomes once the season actually starts. If even half of the optimism surrounding this receiver room and backfield proves accurate, Cleveland’s ranking will look very different on this same list a year from now.

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