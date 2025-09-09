Browns Rookie Is Among Top-Selling Jerseys In NFL

The Cleveland Browns have their starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco looked sharp in his season debut, and while the stat sheet shows two interceptions, neither of them was entirely his fault.

However, NFL fans have their sights set on a different Browns QB.

As shown by theScore on X, Shedeur Sanders has the fifth-highest-selling jersey in the league.

He’s behind only Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen.

Shedeur rounds out the top-5 highest-selling NFL jerseys so far this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZBRZeDS34 — theScore (@theScore) September 8, 2025

That might be the first time that a fifth-round pick, or a player who might not even take the field as a rookie, is a part of this list.

Sanders has a huge fan base, but he has yet to prove that he has what it takes to lead the Browns in the future.

Even if he does, they would have to turn away from both Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders was the emergency/third-string quarterback in Week 1, which was hardly a surprise, all things considered.

The Browns selected Gabriel two rounds earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he looked much more poised and in control of the offense than Sanders leading into the season.

It’s been a while since the Browns had one of the highest-selling jerseys, so that’s a positive.

Then again, it might be a long time before Sanders can make an actual impact on the field.

It may not even happen this season, or with Cleveland, if it ever does.

