Browns Make Notable Contract Move With Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns made a big move that went pretty unnoticed.

They might be laying the ground for a bigger move later on in the season.

As pointed out by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, they agreed to a restructured contract with superstar CB Denzel Ward.

They converted $12.2 million of his $13.476 million salary into a signing bonus to create more cap space for the season.

Now, the Browns will have just over $18.3 million of available cap space for the season.

The Browns recently restructured CB Denzel Ward's contract, as @JackDuffin noted, converting his $13.5 million 2025 base salary to a bonus. Cleveland now has a little under $18 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 9, 2025

That’s good for the 13th most available cap space to make some moves in-season and elevate players from the practice squad.

That’s something worth keeping an eye on.

This team is coming off a three-win season, and it would be hard to imagine GM Andrew Berry keeping his job if they go through something similar this season.

As such, he will have to leave no stone unturned and keep pushing and pursuing talent all year long.

While the Browns haven’t been that aggressive in free agency under the Berry administration, which might be another ripple effect from Deshaun Watson’s contract, he’s always been on the lookout for trades.

It’s still way too early in the season, but if things go south during the first four weeks or so, Berry might want to consider making some calls and bringing in more talent to salvage the season and, with it, his job.

NEXT:

Browns Are Heavy Underdogs In Sunday's Ravens Matchup