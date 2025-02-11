Browns Rumored Draft Prospect Is Campaigning To Go No. 1

The 2025 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but fans and analysts have already started sharing their picks and favorite players to go in the first round.

All eyes are on teams like the Tennesee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, who are both looking for a player who can help get them on the right track.

Some believe both teams are taking quarterbacks, but recent developments might have them questioning this analysis.

Quarterbacks have been a hot commodity in recent drafts, but given how weak this class is compared to the past few, teams might be more willing to look at other positions.

The Titans, for instance, have talked about using the No. 1 pick on a “generational” talent, and by most analyst’s estimation, that player might not be a quarterback.

Abdul Carter, one of the most impressive edge rushing prospects in the past decade, believes that he will go No. 1, as he mentioned in a recent post on X.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!!

#1 OVERALL PICK, 74 Days…♾️🤘🏾 — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) February 10, 2025

Potential top 3 pick Abdul Carter recently has been campaigning to become the Number 1 overall pick. He is very open to playing for the Titans

If Carter does go No. 1 like some are now indicating, the Browns’ draft could look a lot different.

They could go after the best quarterback, who many believe is Cam Ward, or they could pivot and take a multi-dimensional player like Travis Hunter.

Draft day is always filled with surprises and trades, especially in the first round, and fans are getting more and more anxious to see what their team is going to do.

Will the Browns turn the course of their franchise history and take someone who impacts this roster for the foreseeable future?

