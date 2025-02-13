Browns Urged To Pass On ‘Drama’ With 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns, like many teams across the NFL, need a new starting quarterback.

This is a position the team has struggled to fill for many years, but they’re hoping they can look past their organizational shortcomings and find the right person heading into the 2025 season.

Cleveland is a rumored landing spot for several prospective draft picks and free agents, and while there is some upside to many of these players, there is one veteran that many fans do not want to see in a Browns uniform.

One fan asked Tony Grossi if the Browns should go after Aaron Rodgers, and for someone who is normally long-winded, Grossi gave a short, to-the-point response in a recent edition of “The Land On Demand.”

“The drama would be good for my business. That said, please, no. No mas!” Grossi said.

Grossi admitted that having Rodgers in town would help add to the drama and noise surrounding the Browns, but from a team perspective, it wouldn’t work out well for them.

Rodgers was supposed to be the savior for the New York Jets over the past two years, and while he couldn’t help them in Year 1 due to an Achilles injury, he also wasn’t able to do much for them in the win column in Year 2, even when healthy.

The Browns might have the best luck with a rookie quarterback, a relatively unknown entity that they can help train and develop.

