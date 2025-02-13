Analyst Names A ‘Colossal’ Mistake By Andrew Berry In 2024

The Cleveland Browns fanbase is one of the most loyal of any fanbase in the NFL.

They will stand by this team through thick and thin, and there has been a lot of heartbreak and hurt throughout the years.

While they will stand by this team, they will also be the first to criticize them, which often starts with the front office.

Fans have been particularly harsh about how Andrew Berry and his staff handled the offseason heading into the 2024 campaign, as Daryl Ruiter highlighted in a recent episode of “It’s Always Gameday.”

“Andrew Berry ran it back. He didn’t make the team better, other than going out and getting Jerry Jeudy. They rested on their laurels, they thought they were set, they ran it back. And that was a colossal mistake because they overvalued that 11-6 season,” Ruiter said.

Ruiter believes that Berry looked at this team through tinted glasses, thinking they had what it took to make it again in 2024, putting together another season that resulted in a playoff berth.

However, the Browns took a hard departure from their 11-6 season in 2023, following that up with a 3-14 record in 2024, one of the worst in the NFL.

This team has a lot of holes to fill over the next few months, and if Berry wants to regain some of the trust he’s lost over the past few months, he’ll need to prove himself with some solid free-agent additions and hit on his draft picks.

Otherwise, there’s a possibility he’s out the door after this season, considering that Browns fans are getting tired of seeing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

