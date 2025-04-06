Browns Urged To Sign One Available Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for a starting-caliber running back.

Nick Chubb didn’t have a good season when he was healthy, and given his age and history of injuries, the running back position remains a question mark.

However, since Chubb has yet to sign with another team and doesn’t seem to have any suitors, the Browns should bring him back.

At least, that’s how Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels.

In his latest column, he made a case for the Browns to bring back the Georgia product:

“Injuries have cost Chubb most of the past two seasons, but he’s a fan favorite and has been the face of the Browns offense when healthy. With no other team targeting Chubb through nearly a month of free agency, the Browns may have a chance to re-sign him at a team-friendly price,” Knox said.

Chubb might never return to his All-Pro-caliber form, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t have a role on this team.

He’s familiar with the offense, and he might still have more than enough juice in his legs to make an impact.

Maybe expecting him to be an every-down kind of back at this point in his career is not realistic, but since the Browns will still most likely draft a running back, they could keep Chubb there as a mentor and a change-of-pace back.

Chubb has earned his stripes within the organization.

He’s a pillar of the community, and he almost literally put the team on his shoulders for years.

There was a case to be made for the Browns to let him walk if his price tag went up.

Unfortunately for him, that hasn’t been the case at all, and it seems like he might even go unsigned if the Browns don’t bring him back.

