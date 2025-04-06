Stat Highlights A Glaring Concern Browns Must Fix In 2025

Even though he’s had mixed results in charge of the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski has been a good head coach.

However, if there’s one thing that has set the team back over and over, it’s penalties – perhaps even more than poor quarterback play.

That was evident in a post shared by “The 33rd Team” on X.

Per the post, the Browns had the most offensive penalties in the entire league (76) last season.

The most offensively penalized teams in the NFL last year 📉 Browns – 76

Seahawks – 71

Bears – 68

Giants – 67

Cowboys – 65

Patriots – 65

Ravens – 65

Titans – 65

Bills – 64

Vikings – 62 pic.twitter.com/w1hPM1aVu4 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 5, 2025

Notably, this has been a recurring issue during the Kevin Stefanski era.

They also led the league in pre-snap penalties during the 2023 season, and they logged the most penalized yards (989) in 2022, which was the fifth-highest mark in the league.

That’s a coaching-related issue, and that’s something that Stefanski and his staff will have to put an emphasis on next season.

You can’t win football games when you’re constantly going backward.

Pre-snap penalties are the absolute worst kind of penalty, as you’re not even giving the team an opportunity to advance and are constantly facing long-yardage situations.

The Browns’ offense has been an issue for years now.

Kevin Stefanski will reportedly have more control and a bigger input in the offense than he’s ever had in the past, and while that will most likely be a positive thing, it will mean little unless he can make sure his team is much more disciplined going forward.

