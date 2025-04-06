Browns Nation

Sunday, April 6, 2025
Stat Highlights A Glaring Concern Browns Must Fix In 2025

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Even though he’s had mixed results in charge of the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski has been a good head coach.

However, if there’s one thing that has set the team back over and over, it’s penalties – perhaps even more than poor quarterback play.

That was evident in a post shared by “The 33rd Team” on X.

Per the post, the Browns had the most offensive penalties in the entire league (76) last season.

Notably, this has been a recurring issue during the Kevin Stefanski era.

They also led the league in pre-snap penalties during the 2023 season, and they logged the most penalized yards (989) in 2022, which was the fifth-highest mark in the league.

That’s a coaching-related issue, and that’s something that Stefanski and his staff will have to put an emphasis on next season.

You can’t win football games when you’re constantly going backward.

Pre-snap penalties are the absolute worst kind of penalty, as you’re not even giving the team an opportunity to advance and are constantly facing long-yardage situations.

The Browns’ offense has been an issue for years now.

Kevin Stefanski will reportedly have more control and a bigger input in the offense than he’s ever had in the past, and while that will most likely be a positive thing, it will mean little unless he can make sure his team is much more disciplined going forward.

Browns Nation