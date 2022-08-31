Browns Writer Comments On Ndamukong Suh Interest

The Cleveland Browns need to address their defensive tackle position because they don’t have much.

Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan are the projected starters, with Elliott finishing the 2021 season with 10 solo tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Bryan also had ten tackles and two sacks.

Aside from them, the Browns also have Tommy Togiai, who had 0.5 sacks last year.

There’s also Roderick Perry II and rookie Perrion Winfrey.

However, the team’s think tank feels that it isn’t enough, especially if they have to create mismatches for edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

In that case, a veteran All-Pro is ready to help them.

Source: #Browns have expressed interest in DTs around the NFL. On Ndamukong Suh: nothing happening with Suh as of now. I’m told while there’s interest from Suh, that’s it. Suh will continue to check in with Cleveland as they continue to search the market. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 31, 2022

247Sports writer Brad Stainbrook tweeted, “Source: #Browns have expressed interest in DTs around the NFL. On Ndamukong Suh: nothing happening with Suh as of now. I’m told while there’s interest from Suh, that’s it. Suh will continue to check in with Cleveland as they continue to search the market.”

Suh fits the billing if credentials are discussed.

He is a Super Bowl champion, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Pro, and five-time Pro Bowler.

However, his best playing years are behind him, as shown in his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While he had six sacks as an interior defensive lineman, he only had 15 solo tackles in 17 games.

Likewise, he would have to command a higher base salary given his stature.

Browns Must Develop Who They Have

They could scour the waiver wire to find defensive tackles that could help their cause.

Preferably, these are the ones who can mature with the squad and become better players in the future.

If that doesn’t happen, they have no choice but to stick with who they have and nurture them.

Hopefully, one of them would pan out into a player worthy of lining up with Garrett and Clowney.