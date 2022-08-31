Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Writer Comments On Ndamukong Suh Interest

Browns Writer Comments On Ndamukong Suh Interest

By

Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to address their defensive tackle position because they don’t have much.

Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan are the projected starters, with Elliott finishing the 2021 season with 10 solo tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Bryan also had ten tackles and two sacks.

Aside from them, the Browns also have Tommy Togiai, who had 0.5 sacks last year.

There’s also Roderick Perry II and rookie Perrion Winfrey.

However, the team’s think tank feels that it isn’t enough, especially if they have to create mismatches for edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

In that case, a veteran All-Pro is ready to help them.

247Sports writer Brad Stainbrook tweeted, “Source: #Browns have expressed interest in DTs around the NFL. On Ndamukong Suh: nothing happening with Suh as of now. I’m told while there’s interest from Suh, that’s it. Suh will continue to check in with Cleveland as they continue to search the market.”

Suh fits the billing if credentials are discussed.

He is a Super Bowl champion, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Pro, and five-time Pro Bowler.

However, his best playing years are behind him, as shown in his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While he had six sacks as an interior defensive lineman, he only had 15 solo tackles in 17 games.

Likewise, he would have to command a higher base salary given his stature.

 

Browns Must Develop Who They Have

They could scour the waiver wire to find defensive tackles that could help their cause.

Preferably, these are the ones who can mature with the squad and become better players in the future.

If that doesn’t happen, they have no choice but to stick with who they have and nurture them.

Hopefully, one of them would pan out into a player worthy of lining up with Garrett and Clowney.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Baker Mayfield Comments About Week 1 Matchup Vs. Browns
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/31/22)
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nick Chubb Shared Extra Motivation On His IG

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Baker Mayfield Comments About Week 1 Matchup Vs. Browns

No more pages to load