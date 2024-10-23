Former Coach Reacts To Browns’ Decision To Start Jameis Winston

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Cleveland Browns will get a chance to see what they have on their hands.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s reign was shortlived, as he left the game with a finger injury after subbing in for the injured Watson.

The second-year pro completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two picks, adding three rushes for 44 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter.

The finger injury isn’t expected to keep him out for long, and he could still be there as Jameis Winston’s backup, but the former No. 1 pick will get a chance to make his first start for the Browns in Week 8.

Notably, former coach Blake Williams thinks this was long overdue.

Talking on his “COME GET SOME” podcast, he claimed that even if Deshaun Watson were healthy right now, Winston would give their offense a better opportunity to execute and find success.

The Browns made the right decision to start Jameis Winston on Sunday. #DawgPound "Jameis Winston currently gives this team the best chance to operate and win." –@Coach_BWilliams weighs in with Chuck Booms: Full show @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/OXpsNVtSgT pic.twitter.com/cK2wWrFecq — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 23, 2024

Truth be told, as erratic as Winston has been in his career, he might be on point.

He’s one of the most talented and athletic players in the league, and he’s one of the top-tier backups.

While the game was already out of reach, Winston did look better than both Watson and Thompson-Robinson in the only drive he played last week, completing 5 of 11 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns also signed Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, and he could be in line to be their third-string/emergency quarterback or even serve as Winston’s backup if Thompson-Robinson isn’t healthy enough.

