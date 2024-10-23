Kevin Stefanski Announces A New Play-Caller For Browns

It took seven weeks and a 1-6 record, but the Cleveland Browns are finally making a change.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season and Jameis Winston starting the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, there will be someone else calling plays.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, HC Kevin Stefanski will finally give up those duties, and it’ll be Ken Dorsey’s time to call the shots.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski announces Ken Dorsey will call plays going forward — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 23, 2024

Notably, some thought that was going to happen as soon as the team appointed Dorsey as their offensive coordinator, but Stefanski didn’t cave.

Some reports claim that Stefanski was more than pleased with Alex Van Pelt’s work as the team’s OC, and the decision to move on from him came from up top.

This has been a complicated season for a team that was expected to be in the mix to win the AFC North and get back to the playoffs, and perhaps this could be the spark they need to turn things around.

Likewise, this could also expose some of the offensive issues that have plagued the team this season.

As for Winston, the bar isn’t that high in terms of quarterback play this season.

Still, a strong end to the season — assuming he gets to hold onto the job even when Dorian Thompson-Robinson is fully healthy — could certainly help him land another job in 2025, so he should be highly motivated to perform at a high level.

