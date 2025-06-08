Browns Nation

Sunday, June 8, 2025
Grant Delpit Gets Honest About Browns’ Struggles Last Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 NFL season at a critical crossroads after last season’s brutal campaign.

Their few victories came against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers at home, plus a road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The upcoming schedule presents another challenge with seven opponents coming off a winning season in 2024.

The pressure for improvement has reached every level of the Cleveland organization, and safety Grant Delpit recently addressed the team’s offseason approach.

“I think that [the intensity in OTAs] was a big emphasis coming in. Maybe it was a little bit too lax last year. Maybe we need to go a little harder this year. So, if it’s any question about it, we need to attack it at a higher rate, higher speed every day. Obviously, it wasn’t good enough last year, so something needs to change. It starts with our effort, for real. So, that’s what we’re focusing on right now, control what we can control. We can’t do too much physical violence and stuff like that, so just making sure our tempo’s as up as it can be,” Delpit said, via Andrew Siciliano.

Cleveland’s front office moved quickly to address roster weaknesses this offseason.

The safety position required immediate attention following Juan Thornhill’s release and Rodney McLeod’s retirement.

Rather than wait for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns signed veterans Damontae Kazee and Rayshawn Jenkins to provide depth.

As mandatory minicamp approaches, Ronnie Hickman and Delpit are expected to be the starters. Delpit’s strong safety role will position him closer to the line of scrimmage, particularly against running plays.

The defense’s ability to return to its 2023 form depends largely on both safeties exceeding expectations.

In addition, a more consistent offensive attack that maintains possession could significantly help the defense’s performance throughout the season.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation