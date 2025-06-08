Browns Nation

Sunday, June 8, 2025
Browns Legend Shuts Down Big Concern About Myles Garrett

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Myles Garrett (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns faced a difficult start to the offseason as they had to navigate a trade request from Myles Garrett.

After another disappointing season, the All-Pro defensive end finally decided to take matters into his own hands and look for a chance to land with a playoff team.

For a moment, it seemed like Cleveland would have to consider trading the franchise superstar, but cooler heads prevailed as the sides agreed on a massive contract extension to keep Garrett on the team.

However, since the start of voluntary workouts and OTAs, Garrett has been absent as he continues to do his own thing in the offseason.

Some fans have begun to panic about Garrett’s commitment to the Browns and whether or not this will affect him when the 2025 NFL season begins.

Fortunately, analysts like Hanford Dixon are able to calm any anxiety by reminding people what kind of player Garrett is.

“I mean, he’s the guy you know when he’s on the field, you’re not worried about him. You’re not worried about him because he’s going to give you everything he’s got. His motor is constantly running, and he’s gonna go 100 miles an hour on every single play,” Dixon said.

Garrett has historically missed this portion of the offseason workouts, so it’s odd that fears and concerns have popped up now.

When Garrett hits the field, there’s no one quite like him, and the Browns shouldn’t have to worry about him giving it his all once the pads go on.

Browns Nation