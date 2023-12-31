Browns Nation

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History



Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

Since Joe Flacco’s first start with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, the offense has looked undeniably different.

While the Browns would end up losing the game 36-19, they were competitive on the offensive end and consistently moved the ball down the field.

Since then, the Browns have won their last four games and have been able to clinch a playoff spot for just the third time in the last 25 years.

A big part of their success has been the connection between Flacco and his favorite target, Amari Cooper.

Their connection has been so strong, in fact, that they set a record that puts them in surprisingly illustrious company (via BrownsRVA on Twitter.)

Cooper has been averaging just over 121 yards per game with Flacco at the helm to go along with 20 catches and three touchdowns.

The fact that they have been a more dominant duo through the first four games of their careers together than the likes of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, and Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin is nothing short of remarkable.

In addition to Cooper, Browns tight end David Njoku has also reaped the rewards of Flacco’s veteran leadership and passing abilities.

Since Flacco has been the starter, Njoku has 30 receptions for 390 yards and four touchdowns, and has eclipsed 100 yards in a game twice.

Simply put, the Browns are a different team with Flacco as their quarterback.

He has breathed life into an offense that was stagnant and ineffective and has turned it into one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

