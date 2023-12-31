Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

For just the third time in 25 years, the Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs!

They were able to clinch a Wild Card spot at home on Thursday night against the New York Jets with a dominant 37-20 win.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared how he would grade the support of Browns fans, particularly in the Thursday night victory on national television (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube).

“Job well done, yeah, they passed the test. They were outstanding, which is no surprise to me. They’ve been so good all season long.”

Stefanski also mentioned that the Browns feed off of the energy of the fans, both on the road and at home, and that players and coaches alike are deeply appreciative of their support.

The fact that Browns fans have been so supportive of Stefanski and the team should come as no surprise.

Cleveland is renowned for having a rabid but loyal fan base that will love you like no one else but can also turn on you at a moment’s notice.

Stefanski has been the recipient of both of these sets of emotions during his tenure as Cleveland’s head coach.

Praises were heaped upon his head his first year as Browns coach when he guided the team to their first playoff appearance in more than two decades in 2020.

However, he has also heard his fair share of boos in the ensuing years when the team struggled once again.

While Stefanski and the Browns have had their ups and downs since he took over in 2020, this year has been a year of praise and support for the 41-year-old from Philadelphia.