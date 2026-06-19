Insider Names Browns’ Most Important Remaining Offseason Move

Grant Delpit has quietly become one of the more reliable pieces of the Cleveland Browns’ defense over the past several seasons, and the front office should make sure that continues well into the future. Aaron Schatz broke down the most important offseason move still left for every team around the league, and his recommendation for the Browns was clear. Get a new deal done with Delpit before his current contract voids after this season.

Schatz broke down why it’s important for the Browns to give Delpit a contract extension.

“Extend safety Grant Delpit. Delpit is still playing at a high level. It can be hard to judge safety play, whether you use statistics or scouting, but Sports Info Solutions ranked him 7th among all safeties in its ‘total points saved’ metric last season. However, his contract is set to void after the 2026 season. He’ll be 29 years old for the 2027 season and could still play an important role on defense if the Browns are actually more successful at rebuilding this time. He would be a good veteran to keep around for the next couple of seasons,” Schatz wrote.

Delpit was originally selected by the Browns in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, and after a torn Achilles wiped out his entire rookie season, he has developed into one of the more durable and productive defensive backs on this roster. He has appeared in 78 career games, recording 7 interceptions, 451 combined tackles. His 2025 campaign alone produced 89 combined tackles and an interception across 17 starts, continuing a trend of steady, reliable production every single year.

Delpit will turn 29 entering the 2027 season, an age where many defensive backs still have several productive years left if their bodies hold up. For a Browns defense that just absorbed the seismic change of trading Myles Garrett and is still trying to establish its new identity, having a proven, versatile safety like Delpit locked into the secondary for multiple additional seasons provides exactly the kind of continuity and leadership a defense in transition needs most.

Andrew Berry has shown a willingness throughout his tenure to reward players who consistently produce at a high level, and Delpit fits squarely into that category.

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