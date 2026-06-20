Insider Names Browns’ Most Improved Player This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do in order to take a big step forward following winning just eight games over the past two years combined. Luckily, there is plenty of young talent on this squad and there are more than enough players capable of making big leaps to help get this organization to the next level.

The rookie class should be another good one, with Spencer Fano, Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion immediately stepping into prominent roles. However, there is another young receiver who was a bit of an afterthought last year that happens to be turning quite a few heads in camp.

In a recent episode of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast, Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock gave a shoutout to second-year receiver Isaiah Bond for the work he has put in this summer.

“The fact that he showed up with those 15 extra pounds of muscle, he’s noticeably bigger, and he talked a lot about wanting to diversify his game. It felt like every day we were out there, he would be good for one or two of those explosive plays,” said Bastock.

Bond is still just 22 and showed a lot of promise last year in his limited opportunities catching bombs from Shedeur Sanders. He racked up 338 yards on just 18 receptions for an impressive 18.8 yards per catch as by far the most explosive deep threat on the roster.

Concepcion and Boston will get all the headlines, but Bond was a huge prospect in his own right at one point. Off-field issues pushed him out of the 2025 draft altogether, so he could still be a huge hidden gem for Todd Monken in this offense.

The two rookies should be able to coexist alongside Bond without an issue since they fit different roles than he does. Bond will step right back into the deep threat role, and the hope is that there are a lot more shots taken in his direction.

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