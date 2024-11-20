Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Plans At LT For Thursday’s Game

The 2-8 Cleveland Browns will look to play spoiler vs. the 8-2 Pittsburgh Steelers.

That will be easier said than done, especially considering their current injury state.

With Dawand Jones out for the foreseeable future, the Browns have a big void to fill at left tackle.

They signed Geron Christian off of the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

But, unlike last season, when he went from an insurance policy to a starter, he’s not likely to take the field this time.

At least, that’s what we can get from Kevin Stefanski’s words.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reveals that they will most likely go with Germain Ifedi if Jedrick Wills can’t give it a go:

“Germain Ifedi, who’s played as a backup at both tackle spots this season, would likely be the starter if Wills can’t play. Earlier this season, Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio was the emergency option at left tackle, his college position,” Jackson said.

Wills lost his starting job to Jones after claiming he had made a “business decision” not to suit up vs. the Baltimore Ravens because of an injury.

He’s looking at free agency and is still far from 100%, so it might not make sense for him to play, and much less for the Browns, if he’s no longer part of the team’s plans going forward.

This is not ideal when you go against a team with an elite pass-rush unit, such as the Steelers.

Jameis Winston might be running for his life on every dropback, with T.J. Watt roaming around and looking to get to him.

Then again, anything can happen in divisional games, so perhaps this team will surprise the fans on Thursday night.

