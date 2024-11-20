Insider Names The Only Coach That Should Replace Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have a good coach.

It might not show with their record, and it definitely might not seem like it this season, but Kevin Stefanski has proved to be a good head coach.

That’s why replacing him is such a complicated decision.

Granted, almost every other head coach in the league would’ve been fired after such a disappointing season, but Stefanski has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Browns insider Tony Grossi claimed he would only replace him with Mike Vrabel.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that he wouldn’t even go through a coaching search.

It would either be Vrabel or nobody else.

"Vrabel is the only person who I would replace him [Stefanski] with," – @TonyGrossi. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/o4OeZV644r — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 20, 2024

He believes Vrabel can succeed with this team because of his defensive expertise.

This does make some sense.

Stefanski has been the league’s Coach of the Year twice in Cleveland, and a lot of what went wrong this season isn’t on him.

But if the team does decide to change its regime, Vrabel might be the perfect candidate to take over.

He’s been there as an advisor all season, so he’s familiar with the organization and its dynamics.

He’s an Ohio native, an experienced head coach, and a former player who can relate to his players.

It’s not an easy call, but if the Browns go in that direction, there’s only one guy they need to get on the phone.

