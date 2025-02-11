Insider Reveals Browns’ Stance On Possible Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly go after a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Most reports indicate that they planned to do so even before Deshaun Watson faced a setback in his Achilles recovery, as it had become painfully clear that they needed to move on from him.

So, now that the New York Jets have parted ways with Aaron Rodgers, some wonder whether he could be an option in Cleveland.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, he’s not going to be at the top of their shopping list, as he might not be willing to embrace the kind of role they’re looking for, not to mention the financial implications:

“The Browns are definitely in the market for a veteran bridge quarterback to either start this season or serve as a backup to their rookie QB, but Rodgers probably doesn’t fit the bill. He’ll likely cost more than the Browns are willing to pay, and certainly won’t want to sit behind a rookie if the Browns draft Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2. But with so few good veteran quarterbacks available, they can’t completely rule him out at this point,” Cabot said.

When he’s at his best, Rodgers is capable of turning any team into a playoff contender.

Then again, he’s an older player, and while he wasn’t to blame for everything that went down with the Jets, he was far from the perennial MVP candidate we’ve seen him be for most of his career.

Some believe he still has something left in the tank, and, to be fair, his numbers were bad by his standards, but a down year by Rodgers would be a career year for many quarterbacks.

Even so, Rodgers also comes with his fair share of baggage, and that might be the last thing the Browns want or need right now.

Luckily, multiple potential options are available in free agency, giving the Browns some leverage and a chance to pursue the ideal fit.

