Insider Reveals What Browns Could Do With Deshaun Watson’s Contract This Offseason

When the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022, the franchise envisioned the player would become a long-term solution at the position.

Instead, the Browns now have a significant salary cap problem for the next two years as analysts and fans alike see little future for Watson as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

The problem this franchise currently has is what to do with Watson as the Browns’ front office has restructured his contract multiple times, pushing back the salary cap hit to the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi revealed how the team could handle his contract in the offseason.

In a recent article for ESPN, Oyefusi believes the team could further restructure the deal to push the cap hit into the future years.

“Though another restructure and pushing bigger cap hits further into the future would continue to tie Watson to the Browns financially, it’s the biggest move Cleveland could make to free cap room for the 2025 offseason. In completing another restructure, the Browns would be pushing cap hits into future years, when the salary cap is expected to be greater and the weight of the cap hit isn’t as pronounced,” Oyefusi said.

The Browns still owe Watson $92 million in actual cash, but his salary cap figure is much more significant after multiple restructures.

While still significant totals, both are more tenable in future seasons as the salary cap for players continues to rise.

