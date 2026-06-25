Insider Says Browns Could Be Underestimating Fan Reaction To Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson era has been a difficult one for the Cleveland Browns. Controversies have swirled around him, and some people have been calling on the front office to part ways with him from the very start.

Now the Browns could be on the verge of starting Watson in 2026 over Shedeur Sanders. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot illustrated how complicated that situation could be for the team.

Calling it “challenging,” Cabot stated that the Browns may not comprehend the sort of reaction they’d get from starting Watson.

“It would be very challenging. Perhaps they would be underestimating the reaction that would be happening at Huntington Bank Field. They should find out what happens when you put Deshaun Watson out there and when you put Shedeur out there and what the reaction is. This will be a unique situation if Deshaun wins the job because he’ll actually be better when he’s on the road than at home. You are going to have to deal with the very real phenomenon of Shedeur being loved and Deshaun being the villain,” Cabot said.

"It would be challenging. Perhaps they would be underestimating the reaction that would be happening at Huntington Bank Field… (Deshaun) will be better received on the road than at home." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Shedeur Sanders if he begins the year as QB2 pic.twitter.com/DEjyQ5xT0P — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 25, 2026

Sanders has only enjoyed one season in the league, but that’s been enough for many fans to grow fond of him. There are plenty of people who believe he has done more than enough to become the Browns’ starting QB in 2026.

Meanwhile, Watson has brought plenty of negative headlines and has cost the Browns millions. He’s about to enter the final year of his gigantic contract, and certain fans feel it’s time to cut ties with him. Because of that, there are those who view Watson as the villain in this situation and see Sanders as the underdog hero.

Todd Monken and his staff are likely aware of this perception, but they aren’t going to focus on it. Instead, they are going to choose the starting QB who can do the most for the team. They won’t look at Watson or Sanders as villains or heroes, but two players who might help the Browns get back on track.

The reaction of fans won’t influence Monken, but it’ll certainly be loud in the new season.

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