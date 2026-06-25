Richard Sherman Gives Fans A Reality Check About Deshaun Watson

There have been many questions answered for the Cleveland Browns this offseason, as they’ve added an entirely new coaching staff and several new players. Fans have gotten a lot of clarity on both sides of the ball, so all that’s left is for the team to actually perform as expected.

While many questions have been answered, one massive one hangs in limbo: Who is going to be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1? Analysts who are both connected to the Browns and don’t have as strong ties are split between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and both sides have provided legitimate reasons for why their guy makes more sense.

To former player-turned analyst Richard Sherman, the decision is obvious for the Browns, at least at the start of the season.

“In the history of the National Football League, Mitchell, you’re paying a quarterback $50 million, he’s rarely going to sit on that pine if he’s healthy,” Sherman said via The Volume Football.

Fans don’t need any reminders of this, but as Sherman noted, Watson is due over $50 million this year. He hasn’t come close to delivering on the type of value they hoped for from this guaranteed deal, but the team is seemingly hoping they get something out of him.

Watson hasn’t been healthy over the past few seasons, which has been a limiting factor, but recent reports point to him being physically ready for Week 1. If that is the case, at least to Sherman, QB1 is his until further notice.

Sanders didn’t play well enough last year to make him a shoo-in at the role, and while Watson hasn’t played much during his tenure in Cleveland, he does have years of NFL experience that could also give him a leg up. Todd Monken still hasn’t let on who he’s leaning towards, but his decision will be made clear sooner rather than later.

This team and fanbase have been begging for a proper QB1 to reveal themselves, as they’ve had a carousel for years. Whether it’s Watson, Sanders, or someone who’s not even on the team at this point, the Browns need to find stability at one of the most important positions in football.

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