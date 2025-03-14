Insider Says Browns Made The Wrong Decision With Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans were in limbo for a few weeks waiting to hear what was going to happen with Myles Garrett.

Garrett has been the cornerstone of the Browns’ franchise since he was drafted, and his trade request meant that he might not be on the team to start the 2025 campaign.

However, throughout the entire situation, the front office maintained the fact that they weren’t looking to get rid of Garrett, hoping to get an extension signed and keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future.

The team’s wish came to fruition, signing Garrett to a massive extension and keeping him around for four more seasons.

While some fans are excited to see the veteran defender back on the team, not everyone is thrilled with this decision.

Analyst Jason Lloyd was frustrated with the team’s willingness to extend an aging player, wondering what their end goal is in a recent segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“I think they should have traded him. Not because he requested a trade, but because it was in the best interest of the franchise,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd doesn’t think the Browns made the right decision and would have preferred at least one first-round draft pick.

A first-round draft pick could have given them another chance to improve at quarterback or another position, but instead, they went the Garrett route.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns build around Garrett in 2025 and beyond, and if they’ll find a way to become contenders after several seasons that have ended with frustrating results.

