Ian Rapoport Reveals Update On Russell Wilson’s Meeting With Browns

NFL free agency delivers surprises every year, and this offseason is proving no exception as veteran quarterbacks explore their options.

The Cleveland Browns had recently officially hosted former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson for a visit.

Though no contract has been finalized yet, the meeting appears to have gone well.

A video captured by Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News showed Wilson departing the team’s training facility in Berea, comfortably seated in the passenger seat of a white SUV.

The visit seems to have made a positive impression on both sides, according to inside sources.

“It sounds like today, based on everything I heard, it went pretty well,” reported Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Russell Wilson wrapped up his visit with the #Browns and heads to the #Giants tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dSnIoYJYTN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2025

Wilson’s schedule remains busy as he evaluates his options. He’s expected to spend the night in New Jersey before meeting with the New York Giants at their facility the following day.

After completing these visits, Wilson will take time to consider his alternatives, with a decision potentially coming as soon as Friday or Saturday.

What makes this development particularly interesting is how Wilson is charting his own course while much of the quarterback market waits on Aaron Rodgers’ situation.

By actively visiting teams and setting his own timeline, Wilson demonstrates he’s not waiting for other dominoes to fall before making his choice.

This approach could potentially position the Cleveland Browns as a serious contender for his services if they make a compelling offer.

For the Browns, Wilson’s visit represents both opportunity and strategy.

As free agency intensifies, the next few days could prove pivotal for both Wilson’s future and the Browns’ quarterback room.

