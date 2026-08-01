Insider Says One Browns QB Has Elevated His Game

While the headlines out of Cleveland Browns training camp continue to center on the battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, another quarterback further down the depth chart is quietly putting together a strong summer of his own. Dillon Gabriel has taken real steps forward this offseason, and according to one longtime Browns insider, that growth has been on full display through the early days of camp.

Mary Kay Cabot detailed just how much progress Gabriel has made compared to his up-and-down rookie season, along with where he currently projects to fit on the quarterback depth chart.

“Gabriel has been playing well in camp, completing 10 of 11 attempts on Thursday as he worked with the backups. The Browns’ third round pick last year out of Oregon, Gabriel has elevated his game since last year when he went 1 and 5. If the season started tomorrow, Gabriel would probably be the third quarterback, but the Browns also want to see if Green can demonstrate a readiness for spot duty this season in a wildcat type role,” Cabot wrote.

Gabriel’s rookie season was a difficult one by any measure, going 1- 5 as a starter during a stretch that ultimately opened the door for Sanders to take over the job down the stretch. Rather than letting that rough introduction to the league define his outlook, Gabriel has clearly used this offseason to sharpen his game.

With Watson and Sanders continuing to battle for the starting job through daily rotations of first-team reps, Gabriel appears to have carved out a clear path as the primary backup, giving Cleveland a much steadier third option than it had during the uncertainty of last season. Taylen Green, meanwhile, is reportedly being evaluated for a different kind of role entirely, one built around situational wildcat packages.

For a player who saw his rookie season derailed by inconsistent results, Gabriel’s strong camp represents a meaningful bounce-back regardless of where the Watson and Sanders competition ultimately lands. If his development continues at this pace, Cleveland may have quietly solved one of its more overlooked roster questions heading into the regular season.

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Analyst Says Key Browns Unit Is Showing Out In Training Camp