Analyst Says Key Browns Unit Is Showing Out In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns were a tough watch over the past two years, particularly due to how unproductive and unexciting the offense has been. Even though the quarterback position is still up in the air, there is a lot of young talent on this offense that should at least prevent the Browns from being the worst offense in the NFL again.

Just a few days into training camp, there have been some growing pains, but there are also signs of notable improvement. GM Andrew Berry focused heavily on the offense in the draft to address the obvious voids at left tackle and wide receiver, and so far in camp, one analyst believes one unit in particular is making a ton of noise.

During a recent episode of The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Browns analyst Nathan Zegura spoke highly of the team’s rookie receivers. He spotlighted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as two of the early stars of training camp and said he expects them to make a huge impact within this offense.

“We’ve got a lot of young skill talent. Denzel Boston, I thought he was the star of the early portion of the offseason. Denzel Boston has stood out to me the entire time. We’re seeing more and more every day from KC Concepcion. When it’s full football that he needs to be impactful to the ground for the play to be over, that’s what makes him truly special. I expect both of them to have a big impact,” Zegura said.

"We've got a lot of young skill talent… Denzel Boston has stood out to me the entire time. We're seeing more and more everyday from KC Concepcion. I expect both of them to have a big impact."@NathanZegura says the young Browns WRs are showing out in camp🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ufi8PgkA1F — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 31, 2026

The quarterbacks are already displaying strong chemistry with the rookies as well, particularly Shedeur Sanders, who had the play of the day on Friday with an impressive connection with Boston on a deep out route toward the right sideline. So far, Sanders has outperformed Deshaun Watson, while Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green have done solid jobs as well, and the winner of QB1 duties could ultimately come down to whoever shows the most consistent connections.

Last year’s receiver room was arguably the worst in football. No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy saw his numbers get cut in half following his 2024 breakout and nobody else at the position contributed much of anything. Boston and Concepcion are going to step into significant roles right away, so it’s encouraging that they already don’t look like rookies in camp.

It’s great that Browns fans have something to be excited about during camp, because last year was rather miserable since camp was overshadowed by a four-man QB competition and the offense was such a huge question mark. There is now a path to improvement, and with each highlight reel play in camp by one of these new weapons, the expectations get just a bit higher.

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Browns Owner Sets New Expectations For This Year's Team