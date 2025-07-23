Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Given Worrisome Future Prediction

The Cleveland Browns had a rising star in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The young linebacker emerged in the first year under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Unfortunately, Owusu-Koramoah sustained a season-ending neck injury in Week 8 last season.

Now, insider Zac Jackson shared a disheartening report about the 25-year-old’s future in the NFL.

“This has to be a training camp where guys emerge. And this has to be a year — regardless of what’s in that [win] column at the end — where young players are coming through. Because right now, if you take out the undrafted rookies, at this moment there are only 25 players under contract for 2026,” Jackson said. “And of those 25 … one is [Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah], who is likely to never play again. So there’s room for young players on this team to emerge and do it at a discounted rate and put [themselves] in the plans.”

That’s not pleasant to hear, but it’s not much of a surprise, either.

The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list months ago, ruling him out for this season.

On top of that, there have been few updates about him, and he hasn’t talked about his future, either.

Neck injuries are very delicate, and his health should be the only thing that matters.

Also, with the Browns taking linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it looked like they may have been bracing themselves to replace Owusu-Koramoah.

That’s not a good omen for a player who was expected to play the position for years to come.

Football is a physical sport, and injuries are inevitable.

If this is the end of the line for Owusu-Koramoah, it will always be sad to think about what could’ve been in his promising career.

