Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Defends Andrew Berry Amid Criticism

Bruce Drennan Defends Andrew Berry Amid Criticism

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Defends Andrew Berry Amid Criticism
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry faces mounting pressure after rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of Berry’s draft philosophy and player evaluation process, with critics pointing to a concerning pattern of high-risk moves.

The criticism extends beyond this latest incident.

Berry’s previous acquisitions, including Deshaun Watson and Malik McDowell, have drawn questions about his willingness to overlook character concerns.

These decisions have not always delivered the expected results.

Cleveland analyst Bruce Drennan defended Berry during a recent Bonus Time podcast episode, calling for perspective on the situation.

“He’s not the only general manager that takes chances with guys that have a little baggage. So I don’t wanna be too harsh on Berry for this and I would say, ‘No! Cut him some slack.’ What I don’t understand is passing on (Travis) Hunter,” Drennan said.

Drennan acknowledged that risky draft picks happen across the league, but his confusion about the Browns trading away the second overall pick resonates with frustrated fans.

Berry moved down to fifth overall, selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham while gaining extra draft capital.

The decision meant passing on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a move that has drawn some criticism.

Judkins was selected 36th overall and expected to anchor the team’s rebuilt rushing attack.

His arrest now threatens those plans and raises fresh questions about Berry’s evaluation process.

The front office has remained silent on the matter, though sources suggest they are working toward a cultural reset.

Berry’s draft strategy has shown improvement in recent seasons, but continued off-field problems are becoming harder to dismiss.

As the Browns enter a pivotal year, Drennan’s comments highlight the complex reality facing general managers.

Success rarely comes in absolutes, and much depends on how this rookie class performs when games matter most.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Browns' Likely Plan For Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation