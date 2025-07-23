Bruce Drennan Defends Andrew Berry Amid Criticism

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry faces mounting pressure after rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of Berry’s draft philosophy and player evaluation process, with critics pointing to a concerning pattern of high-risk moves.

The criticism extends beyond this latest incident.

Berry’s previous acquisitions, including Deshaun Watson and Malik McDowell, have drawn questions about his willingness to overlook character concerns.

These decisions have not always delivered the expected results.

Cleveland analyst Bruce Drennan defended Berry during a recent Bonus Time podcast episode, calling for perspective on the situation.

“He’s not the only general manager that takes chances with guys that have a little baggage. So I don’t wanna be too harsh on Berry for this and I would say, ‘No! Cut him some slack.’ What I don’t understand is passing on (Travis) Hunter,” Drennan said.

Drennan acknowledged that risky draft picks happen across the league, but his confusion about the Browns trading away the second overall pick resonates with frustrated fans.

Berry moved down to fifth overall, selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham while gaining extra draft capital.

The decision meant passing on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a move that has drawn some criticism.

Judkins was selected 36th overall and expected to anchor the team’s rebuilt rushing attack.

His arrest now threatens those plans and raises fresh questions about Berry’s evaluation process.

The front office has remained silent on the matter, though sources suggest they are working toward a cultural reset.

Berry’s draft strategy has shown improvement in recent seasons, but continued off-field problems are becoming harder to dismiss.

As the Browns enter a pivotal year, Drennan’s comments highlight the complex reality facing general managers.

Success rarely comes in absolutes, and much depends on how this rookie class performs when games matter most.

