Joe Thomas Has Honest Admission About Browns’ Win Over Ravens

It took them eight weeks, but the Cleveland Browns have finally gotten their second win of the season.

Notably, some might not be that shocked to see that it happened when Jameis Winston took the reins from Deshaun Watson.

Winston and the Browns hosted the Baltimore Ravens as nine-point home underdogs, but they kept it a close game until the very end.

When asked about the game, Hall of Fame LT Joe Thomas admitted that it had a different feeling from the beginning.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that the atmosphere and overall demeanor of the team felt different, adding that he knew there were going to be a lot of points with Winston at the helm.

"There was definitely a feeling and an energy going into that stadium that was probably a lot different than what the rest of the season has felt like."@ProFootballHOF LT @joethomas73 details the special feeling around the #Browns win yesterday w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony pic.twitter.com/y3QnuRUrXa — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 28, 2024

He believes that the fans also brought a different type of energy to the game, adding that the sad loss of Jim Donovan the prior day also brought an additional emotional dimension.

Watson wasn’t the only one responsible for the team’s struggles, but having him out there despite his subpar performances didn’t send the right message to the rest of the team.

The Browns might not make the playoffs this season, but for the first time in quite a while, the fans finally felt like they had a legitimate shot to win a game.

