Browns Nation

Thursday, February 27, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Clears The Air About ‘Decision Making’ With Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

Successful NFL head coaches often want some control over the product their franchise is putting on the field.

Most coaches, however, only have a say in the players the organization signs or drafts.

That’s how Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski describes his current situation with the organization, as Cleveland GM Andrew Berry is responsible for building the roster.

When asked on Thursday if he would want more control over the roster, Stefanski made an honest admission about his desire to have the final say in the process.

“I don’t get caught up in that kind of thing. I get caught up in what’s best for our football team … I don’t let ego get in the way when it comes to that,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski’s role in the roster is a topic for discussion this offseason because the Browns have the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing Cleveland to make a franchise-altering pick.

The head coach dove deeper into how he views the franchise’s decision-making process, noting his role in what the Browns look like on the field.

“And whether it’s my decision or Andrew’s decision, I’m ultimately responsible for what happens with our football team on the field,” Stefanski said.

Berry and Stefanski have been with the organization since 2020.

Since their arrival, Cleveland has made two playoff appearances and went 40-44 during the regular season.

Last year’s 3-14 record was the Browns’ worst mark since the 2017 season, and Cleveland ended the year on a six-game losing streak.

Browns Nation