Analyst Names 5 Impact Players Browns Could Draft In Round 2

What the Cleveland Browns will do with the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft remains a mystery, as analysts have suggested a wide variety of players as options for the organization.

The team has been linked to a quarterback with that high draft pick, and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are considered the top two prospects in this year’s class.

Beyond the first round, Cleveland has 11 more selections to make in the upcoming draft, and the Browns’ ability to find quality players in those positions will be equally as important to the franchise’s future.

Analyst Jordan Reid believes Cleveland could follow up their first-round pick in April with an offensive player who could have a big impact immediately for the franchise.

Reid named five offensive players he believes the Browns could draft to surround their quarterback next season with more talent.

“You’re looking at guys like Luther Burden III out of Missouri. Emeka Egbuka is another option. Matthew Golden … could be another option too. So those three guys definitely could be in play,” Reid said.

Reid went on to mention the tight end position as another option for the Browns to pick in April’s second round.

Specifically, Reid named Miami’s Elijah Arroyo and LSU’s Mason Taylor as individuals Cleveland could select in that round.

Cleveland’s receiving corps returns Pro Bowlers Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku next season, and several young wide receivers that the team drafted over the past four seasons are also on the roster.

