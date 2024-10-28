Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens came at a cost, as star cornerback Denzel Ward left the game with yet another concussion.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter, with Ward initially heading to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

After examination by medical staff, including the NFL’s independent spotter who first noticed the issue, Ward was escorted to the locker room and later ruled out of the game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, per NFL analyst Fred Greetham, stating simply, “Denzel (Ward) is in the concussion protocol.”

This latest setback marks Ward’s sixth concussion since joining the NFL as the fourth overall pick in 2018.

The Northeast Ohio native had previously sustained his fifth concussion during August’s training camp.

Despite this concerning pattern, Ward has maintained his stance against retirement talks.

The situation has sparked worry among Browns faithful, particularly given Ward’s decision to forego wearing a guardian cap despite his history of head injuries.

Many fans believe protective measures are necessary if the three-time Pro Bowler hopes to maintain a long-term presence on the field.

On a brighter note, Stefanski delivered positive news regarding linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (JOK), who suffered a neck injury after colliding with running back Derrick Henry in the third quarter.

“Injury front, JOK is out of the hospital, so I will update you guys the next few days and see how that progresses but I’m very happy that he’s doing better,” Stefanski said.

The Browns, now 2-6 for the season, look ahead to hosting the LA Chargers on Sunday.

