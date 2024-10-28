Browns Troll Experts Who Picked Ravens To Win On Sunday

Just about everyone across the NFL expected the Baltimore Ravens to defeat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and it was very understandable.

While the Browns came in with a 1-6 record and were without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out for the year with a torn Achilles, the Ravens were on a five-game winning streak and were looking like the hottest team in the league outside of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Cleveland shocked many by gaining a 29-24 win over Lamar Jackson and crew, and the team decided to troll 10 of the experts who picked it to lose.

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/TzMeGMRtdv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 28, 2024

Baltimore took a 10-6 lead shortly before halftime, but Cleveland then got a touchdown from tight end David Njoku to go ahead, and they maintained their advantage deep into the fourth quarter.

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry got into the end zone with 2:36 left, which seemed to doom the Browns’ chances, but quarterback Jameis Winston responded with a clutch touchdown pass with about a minute left to give them the victory.

Overall, Winston, the backup who has replaced Watson under center, threw for 334 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Meanwhile, Henry was held to 73 rushing yards, and the Browns likely feel good about the defensive job they did on the former Offensive Player of the Year.

With a 2-6 record, their chances of making the playoffs are still slim, but if they duplicate the type of effort they showed this weekend, perhaps they could shock the world by claiming a wild-card spot in January.

